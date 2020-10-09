The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Fall has completely entered the chat, and some of our favorite creatives are loving the conversation. This week, as the temperatures across the globe have started to fluctuate, so has the style.

Completely saying bye to summer pieces, everything from fall color hues to seasonal styles like berets, leather jackets, and knee length boots were spotted on our Instagram feed this week. Considering the fall festivities may be on pause due to the pandemic, these content creators aren’t letting that stop them from kicking off the season in style.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.