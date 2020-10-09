The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Photo: Instagram/@al.willis
By Nandi Howard and Danielle Wright ·

Fall has completely entered the chat, and some of our favorite creatives are loving the conversation. This week, as the temperatures across the globe have started to fluctuate, so has the style.

Completely saying bye to summer pieces, everything from fall color hues to seasonal styles like berets, leather jackets, and knee length boots were spotted on our Instagram feed this week. Considering the fall festivities may be on pause due to the pandemic, these content creators aren’t letting that stop them from kicking off the season in style.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@thinklikekandie
02
@kaystiltz
03
@eabtruh
04
@melissareannejohnson
05
@chanellenatalie
06
@al.willis
07
@myfashionbreak
08
@grandykat
09
@johnson_gold
10
@rae.jpeg
11
@primalaprincess
12
@darion_famous
13
@olaalabi_
14
@samanthaaelise
15
@yvonnevictoria
16
@sephorakng
17
@tiamarianelson
18
@glowprincesss
19
@theseaharris
