The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Summer is in full-effect and a little sun is what we all need after the last few months of staying indoors. While your summer vacay may be on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, this is no excuse to ignore any much needed Vitamin D and in this case – in a look.

While scrolling on social media this week we caught some of our favorite Instagram pages kicking off their summer in this seasons spiraling trends. These days, a grocery store run is all you need to throw on an outfit and since mask are becoming an every day essential, those too are becoming more eclectic as the time passes.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.