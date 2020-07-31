The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Another week, another group of Black influencers slaying the gram but, what’s new?

According to our favorite fashionistas, summer is not cancelled – and we’re not even mad at them. Glam is at an all time high and considering we were in the house for arguably all of Spring, we can only imagine how many more fits we will be seeing over the next few weeks. It’s starting to look like more and more creatives are easing into going out and serving the many looks that we missed.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.