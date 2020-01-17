We’re finally into the throes of 2020 and this is the perfect time to reset your wardrobe and set all-new style goals. This week, men’s fashion week hit London, Paris, and Milan with only the best designers in menswear showing collections. Brands like Off-White, Givenchy, and Louis Vuttion sent models down the runway in what’s predicted to be some of the hottest fall pieces on the soon-to-be market.
And as temperatures raised in the states, creatives were adapting their winter styles to the cold temps. Whether it’s terry cloth coats, leather sets, or extra-large (and furry) bucket hats, winter is never an excuse to not give a look. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
Share :
TOPICS: Fashion best dressed Black creatives fashion news
01
@aerincreer
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
02
@bbygirl.sham
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
03
@shaylajanel_
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
04
@romeosfashionfix
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
05
@kissmydivaass
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
06
@thenotoriouskia
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
07
@skylarmarshai
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
08
@soukeyna
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
09
@evssofficial
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
10
@riconasty
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
11
@jessicapettway
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
12
@aysha.sow
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
13
@beingstefs
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
14
@niajoispencer
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
15
@isthisfate
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
16
@itsheymorgan
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
17
@poeism
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
18
@krissykakess
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
19
@diamondkwhite
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week