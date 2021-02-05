The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

We have managed to make to the part of winter where some areas have reached its coldest time of year. With the midwest managing a hefty snow storm this week, creatives down south and out west were enjoying mild temperatures. Despite the contrast in weather this week, our favorite fashion pages did not let that stop them from pulling out their best seasonal fits – but, are you surprised?

Usually February is filled with fun street style moments from fashion month but, with all things considered Instagram has landed as the perfect place to produce the best content for virtual fashion shows. Instead of walking the streets in majority for street style photographers to grab, this year, most of our beloved street style icons have taken a different approach and are taking flicks in their living room.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.