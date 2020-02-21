The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Photo Credit: @brittanysky

Springtime is only a few weeks away, which means the weather is slowly but surely becoming more and more manageable. Last Friday, Valentine’s Day swept the nation meaning our feed was filled with fun pink pastels and rich hues of reds. And of course, we are still in fashion month so it’s ‘looks galore’ from our favorite influencers and celebrities.

While scrolling on Instagram this week, wool cardigans, babydoll dresses, and latex pants caught our eye. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

Check out 10 of our favorite looks.