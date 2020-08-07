The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

August is here, and our Instagram style faves are kicking this month off with nothing but looks. Of course, the pandemic is in the back of everyone’s mind but as we start to settle into this new normality creatives have adapted to the time by curating socially distant activities that calls for a good outfit. And honestly, we’re not mad about it.

Luckily, outside allows you to have a much needed amount of space which is where we are catching most creatives snap their photos and this season its all about keeping it comfortable – but are you surprised? Sneakers, sweats, and oversized selects are a few of the styles we double-tapped this week.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.