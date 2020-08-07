The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Photo: Instagram/@mode_by_rache
By Nandi Howard ·

August is here, and our Instagram style faves are kicking this month off with nothing but looks. Of course, the pandemic is in the back of everyone’s mind but as we start to settle into this new normality creatives have adapted to the time by curating socially distant activities that calls for a good outfit. And honestly, we’re not mad about it.

Luckily, outside allows you to have a much needed amount of space which is where we are catching most creatives snap their photos and this season its all about keeping it comfortable – but are you surprised? Sneakers, sweats, and oversized selects are a few of the styles we double-tapped this week.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@fisayolonge
02
@diorkenn
03
@dikayvibes
04
@babygyalgee
05
@boon.vivant_
06
@callmemshunter
07
@aazhia
08
@03dex
09
justicejwilliams
10
@olivianatalie
11
@russian.redd
12
@simply.cie
13
@theglamourblueprint
14
@shannonxvii
15
@privacynbling
16
@r.m.best
17
@sheosiyana
18
@ysl.rohan
19
@ninamonet
20
@myfashionbreak
21
@modern_day_esther
22
@londonarshae
23
@luvlondynnk
24
@mode_by_rache
25
@isthisfate
26
@lex__thunder
27
@jasminelovelll
28
@holy.hippy
29
@graciiehenrie
30
@itsashforde
