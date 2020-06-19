The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

The new normal is arguably not knowing where your day may take you. As COVID-19 second wave worries worsen and protest continue to take over nationwide, sometimes, the best thing you can do is pour into a hobby you love. For our favorite creatives on Instagram, that’s serving a look where ever they go.
Summer temperatures are here which gives you the perfect excuse to layer your crop top with a flannel shirt or a set of baggy jeans. This season also always calls for a fun summer accessory from a body chain to a pair of sleek sunglasses. Considering the 90’s will always be a popular style reference, millines are particularly drawing close to nostalgic trends like tie-dye, retro-wear, and slashed denim.
Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
01
@agnesphilip_
02
@al.willis
03
@anisa.dash
04
@aerialyazmean
05
@banksnohilary
06
@beingstefs
07
@briannamonea
08
@cidotci
09
@nicholelynel
10
@mcleodmanna
11
@lefevrediary
12
@kiaranlanier
13
@thatsso.lee
14
@splashofmelanin
15
@itsashforde
16
@r_gray_
17
@samarialeah
18
@exquisitethepoet
19
@firebombjasz
20
@jessylaw
