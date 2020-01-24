The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Unfortunately, the winter is in full effect and temperatures are only rising.

When it’s cold, you can say goodbye to anything that the wind can blow through unless you love a good frostbite, so layering is essential this time of year. With that being said, creatives love a challenge. This season, we are catching some fun ways to layer with bright colored maxi coats, printed sets, and fur – because you can’t go wrong with fur in the winter, faux included.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

