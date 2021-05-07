The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Photo: Instagram/@@primalaprincess
By Nandi Howard ·

Creatives are stepping out and enjoying the full blossom of springtime. As the world emerges from the height of COVID-19, Instagram has been a non-stop scroll show of vacation flicks and trendy outings. There’s never a wrong time to not pull out your best look and this season, we are taking a peak of what’s to come – and it’s looking like a well-dressed summer from some of our favorite fashion IG’s.

This week we spotted an array of color blocking montages, mix and matching layers and in both streetwear and glam attire. From Supreme duffles and Bape hoodies to Bottega heels and Yaito bags, there’s enough drip to go around for everyone. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@dontoliver
Follow
02
@davidoux_
Follow
03
@getyourlondonlook
Follow
04
@kjbizzle_
Follow
05
@elflacoguapo
Follow
06
@ify_mordi
Follow
07
@morgsmocha
Follow
08
@sommertimee
Follow
09
@chelseaav_
Follow
10
@dvmn.loo
Follow
11
@sincerelyrashima
Follow
12
@primalaprincess
Follow
13
@byephylicea
Follow
14
@yourcurator
Follow
15
@mattt.clarke
Follow

Loading the player...