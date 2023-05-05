The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

The weather we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Whether you’re in New York, California or in between, those crisp mornings and warm evenings are the sign that or S/S bins can finally come out the closet.

Our creatives this week wasted no time bringing out their flirty tops, bright threads and statement accessories as they perused around their cities. We’re seeing loads of color perfectly paired with cocktails or mocktails and even a glimpse from the past. A few of these outfits are giving a glimpse that we may be transitioning to late Y2K slash 2010’s era with oversized mixed patterns and prints. Will the Yeezy shades come back in style?

We’re also seeing elevated menswear, as the fashion forwards flaunt their printed button downs, which you can grab at Zara, and tailored pants. We’re also seeing them become expressive with jewelry, which can be the perfect touch to give any fit a boost.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.