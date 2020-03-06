There’s nothing better than mild temps coming to save you from a brutal winter. And with the official day of Spring kicking off March 19th, it’s time to break out of your intense layering and transition into lighter pieces. For this new season ahead, trends like exposed necklines, sunset shades, and asymmetric tops are rumored to rule big in March however, when it comes to creatives there is no such thing as “predictable” fashion trends.
When scrolling down our feed this week, we caught a few or favorite instagram handles enjoying the slight temperature change by wearing linen skirts, leather pants, and crops tops. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
Check our the best dressed black influencers below.
01
@faithjaggernauth
The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
02
@tamiablue
03
@unwosu
04
@guvmanian
05
@s4de_u
06
@nahlahaze
07
@lame.cobain
08
@dicedchoco
09
@sydneykaiitlyn
10
@thatsso.lee
11
@poeism
12
@alealimay
13
@debbs_bjuku
14
@maniya_
15
@charliekamale
16
@soniquesaturday
17
@roddyricch
18
@anisa.dash
19
@isthisfate
