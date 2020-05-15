The Best Dressed Black Creatives During Quarantine This Week
By Nandi Howard ·

With summer creeping up upon us creatives are finding ways to enjoy outdoors while social distancing, of course. By now, resort wear would be up and down our social media timelines along with vacation photos and bikini flicks, but due to Covid-19 most of everyone’s summer plans have been postponed. With that being said, there is no reason to not find joy in a uncertain time by making yourself feel good by sticking to your day to day. And for our favorite fashionistas on Instagram that means dressing up and giving us the content that we love.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@fajimu
02
@vashtie
03
@jessylaw
04
@tinashenow
05
@ayanis
06
@luvlondynnk
07
@taylorr.lee
08
@iamsamiira
09
@lizpintoemelo
10
@jaidaalyce
11
@callmemshunter
12
@taaaylizzle
13
@iammyuu
14
@simply.cie
15
@agnesphilip
16
@sephorakng
17
@kimberlyskinny
18
@codename_ari
19
@fashmiine
20
@5.o9am
