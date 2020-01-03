The Best Dressed Black Creatives This Week

2020 is finally here but, that didn’t happen without creatives celebrating the new year in only the trendiest of looks. When it comes to New Year’s Eve parties, the only rule is to come in your best fit—whatever that is to you. And these trendsetters brought in a decade with mini bags, patterned suits and bustiers.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next ensemble. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

Check out ten of our favorite looks this week.

01 @ziggymackjohnson Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 02 @justineskye Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 03 @dreezy Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 04 @riconasty Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 05 @ahniyahgold Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 06 @ellebaness Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 07 @herapatra Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 08 @thedollken Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 09 @thejaydacheaves Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3. 10 @thebrittni Our fashion favorites online from December 27 to January 3.

Share :