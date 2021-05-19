5 Jeans You’ll Love If You Aren’t Ready To Quit Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans are dead. There I said it. If you’re a millennial like me, this can be a hard pill to swallow, but trends don’t lie. While that may be the case, statistics don’t lie either. According to the NPD Group, skinny jeans still make up the largest purchase for women’s jeans. In fact, skinny jeans accounted for 34% of sales in the United States. Looking specifically at younger consumers (age 18 to 34) nearly half stated they still plan to buy skinny jeans, followed by high-rise, straight, and distressed jeans.

There’s still hope for skinny jean fans, but if you are ready to break away from the slimmer look and dive into a looser fit, you’ll love our roundup of denim that’s still rather slim around the legs, but varied enough to not look like skinny jeans.