The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 BAFTAs

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

It’s fashion week in London. But, this evening, eyes were temporarily diverted from the runways. Instead, the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs grabbed hold of our attention. Known cheekily as the British Oscars, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts is the highest honor in British cinema. And, with it, comes Hollywood’s biggest stars in looks fit for a Queen.

3 out of 4 of ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood honorees—Chase Infiniti, Zinzi Coogler, and Kerry Washington—were in attendance. Infiniti’s custom plum Louis Vuitton gown fit like a glove before fanning out at the bottom. Coogler—posing with her husband, Sinners director Ryan Coogler—dressed up her minimal A-line gown with a red lip. And, Washington stunned in a pleated train with matching blue nails and a beachy chignon.

Necks obviously broke for Teyana Taylor, while her own neck was covered by a silk duchesse trench coat Burberry gown (with gloves!) to compliment her pixie cut and bright pink undereyes. Wunmi Mosaku—who won Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in Sinners—juxtaposed her blue dress with rich red nails and a sculpted afro. And, to end the night, rap royal Little Simz took a detour from her performance at Tolu Coker’s fashion show to debut a cinched overcoat adorned with a little pearl pin.

Ahead, take a look at all the best celebrity red carpet looks from the 2026 BAFTAs.

Chase Infiniti

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Chase Infiniti attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the EE BAFTA Film awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Kerry Washington

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Kerry Washington attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Teyana Taylor attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Wunmi Mosaku

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Wunmi Mosaku, winner of the Supporting Actress Award for ‘Sinners’, poses backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Little Simz

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Little Simz attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Cat Burns

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Cat Burns attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attending the 79th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Saturday February 21, 2026. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ruth E. Carter

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Ruth E. Carter attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Wale Davies and Akinola Davies Jr.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Wale Davies and Akinola Davies Jr. attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Sheila Atim

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Sheila Atim attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Delroy Lindo

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Delroy Lindo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Leomie Anderson

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Leomie Anderson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Anthony Andrews

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: BAFTA Film Committee Deputy Chair Anthony Andrews attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Miles Caton

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Miles Caton attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Stormzy

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Stormzy poses backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Regé-Jean Page

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Regé-Jean Page poses backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Hannah Beachler

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Hannah Beachler attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Sarah Niles

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Sarah Niles attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Archie Madekwe

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Archie Madekwe attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Aaron Pierre

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Aaron Pierre attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)

AJ Odudu

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: AJ Odudu attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Jeremiah Asiamah