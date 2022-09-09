The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments Featuring Fendi Bags

Courtesy of Getty Images

In the fashion world, F stands for Fendi. For decades, the French fashion house has sat at the top of the industry amongst premier luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, and Prada. While the LVMH-owned brand is approaching a century since its founding date, this year also marks a significant milestone. After creating the brand’s first baguette in 1997, it quickly became one of Fendi’s most successful designs, and it still stands today. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Fendi baguette.

Mini purses were one of fashion’s hottest trends throughout the early 2000s and as we know, we’ve seen the trend resurface heavily over the last few years. Although there are many brands that offer mini purses today, Fendi was the originator behind the baguette. While the brand continues to evolve the design and offer modern iterations in different sizes and textures, fashion lovers still search high and low at vintage stores in hopes to find one of the earlier designs.

In celebration of Fendi’s 25th anniversary of the baguette, and as Kim Jones prepares to take over NYFW, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fashion moments from celebrities wearing Fendi bags.