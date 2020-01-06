Yesterday, stars hit the 77th Annual Golden Globes to celebrate the best in television and film at the Beverley Hilton Hotel. Considering the largely syndicated award show airs on NBC, celebrities tend to sport more conservative looks when it comes to the carpet while the best styles come out at the after-party.
This year, it was either the Amazon Studios or In-Style after-party that our favorite influencers, models, and actors gathered around to celebrate the night. While ladies like Jasmine Sanders, Laverne Cox, and Kiki Layne skipped the red carpet, they stunned at the afterparty in designer digs. Check out our favorite looks from all the Golden Globes after-parties below.
01
Garcelle Beauvais
02
Lalah Hathaway
03
Aja Naomi King
04
Frances Turner
05
Jasmine Sanders
06
Janet Mock
07
Kiki Layne
08
Kiersey Clemons
09
La La Anthony
10
Laverne Cox
11
Nesta Cooper
12
Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
13
Snoop Dogg
14
Karen Pittman
15
Mike Epps
16
Cynthia Erivo
17
Kat Graham
18
Jeremy Pope
19
Folake Olowofoyeku
20
Simone Biles
21
Tika Sumpter
22
Skai Jackson
23
Meagan Tandy