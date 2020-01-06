Yesterday, stars hit the 77th Annual Golden Globes to celebrate the best in television and film at the Beverley Hilton Hotel. Considering the largely syndicated award show airs on NBC, celebrities tend to sport more conservative looks when it comes to the carpet while the best styles come out at the after-party.

This year, it was either the Amazon Studios or In-Style after-party that our favorite influencers, models, and actors gathered around to celebrate the night. While ladies like Jasmine Sanders, Laverne Cox, and Kiki Layne skipped the red carpet, they stunned at the afterparty in designer digs. Check out our favorite looks from all the Golden Globes after-parties below.

01 Garcelle Beauvais 02 Lalah Hathaway 03 Aja Naomi King 04 Frances Turner 05 Jasmine Sanders @fashionbombdaily 06 Janet Mock @janetmock 07 Kiki Layne 08 Kiersey Clemons 09 La La Anthony 10 Laverne Cox 11 Nesta Cooper 12 Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet 13 Snoop Dogg 14 Karen Pittman 15 Mike Epps 16 Cynthia Erivo 17 Kat Graham 18 Jeremy Pope 19 Folake Olowofoyeku 20 Simone Biles 21 Tika Sumpter 22 Skai Jackson 23 Meagan Tandy

