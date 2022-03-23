Courtesy of Brand

There’s a time and place that calls for extravagant jewelry and over-the-top earrings, however that doesn’t mean those day-to-day jewels can’t have some pizazz. Everyday earrings are like the best of both worlds – they embody the perfect amount of elegance, while being subtle enough to pair with all possible outfits in your wardrobe.

Brooklyn-based jewelry designer, Bernard James, understands the beauty of intimate details, which is apparent in all of his collections. Most recently, James introduced a new category under his eponymous label – ear cuffs. The new style is the latest addition to the brand’s “Mirror Collection”, which is a collection of various silhouettes carved by hand and etched with James’ original mirror pattern.

As the brand’s motto states, “never plated, jewelry for generations”, the new ear cuffs are available in 18K yellow, white and rose gold and silver sterling. The effortless, gorgeous design makes for the ideal day-to-day earrings and is also fitting to pair with your other favorite pair of earrings when you’re in the mood for a bolder look. Yet, the best part may be that the ear cuffs, available in two widths, were designed to fit all ears – pierced and unpierced.

The new Bernard James Ear Cuffs are available for purchase now on bernardjames.com.