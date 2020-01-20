Beloved Actor And Comedian Eddie Murphy Covers W Mag

This morning, W Mag released a star-studded cast for its first issue of 2020. Volume 1. Best Performances, hits stands Tuesday, February 4. And this year, the issue features an arguably legendary comedian and actor, Eddie Murphy.

Murphy’s cover is accompanied by nine other unique covers curated by W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg, photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by W Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Sara Moonves.

This year is off to a great year for Murphy. The actor seemed to make a “come back” after going on a hiatus by hosting SNL to close out 2019, his role in ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ was nominated for a Golden Globe, and of course, we are all anticipating the sequel to Coming to America.

Check out this exclusive video by Murphy below.

