Ballet Flats Are (Back) In Now

Ballet Flats: a trend that was very popular in the 2000s returns as many of the trends from the early aughts resurface into the limelight. Ballet flats have a youthful energy to them; the ease of sliding them on and off on a busy day, the girlish satin, and the nostalgia of them paired with outfits that didn’t make sense at the time have the same allure to them today—which is why they are back. The trend made waves on runways back in 2021, gearing everyone up for its impending reign as the newest trending shoe and made it to a few closets of influencers in 2022, but these upcoming spring ballet flats are a sure shot to fame for the season.

A shoe constructed originally for easy movement when dancing complicated moves turned functional for everyday wear is now recirculating as the new it-shoe among fashionistas like fashion writer and editor India Roby and Cortne Bonilla, who have taken the functionality of ballet flats on a test drive to fashion week and can conclude that there is no better shoe to remain chic and comfortable.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: A guest wears gold earrings, a navy blue buttoned blazer jacket, matching navy blue wide legs pants, a white shiny leather shoulder bag, silver shiny leather and sequined with embroidered knot toe cap pointed ballerinas, outside Sportmax, during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 02: A guest wears pink jacket, yellow button up dress with slit, printed tight outside Holzweiler during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 02, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

The fun in ballet flats in 2023 is that style choices are much more daring. Matching your flats to your whole outfit like Roby (below) for a monochromatic look is the perfect way to start implementing ballet flats into your wardrobe rotation, and if you already had a pair from the 2000s, take those out of storage and pair them with sheer tights or socks for an elevated approach to a shoe that can get a bit too casual.

Ballet flats have a way of being not just physically flexible but also theoretically, as they pair well with just about anything. For a more dressy occasion, a long skirt or dress in a bias cut or a-line would be a gorgeous evening look. If you’re going on a first date or a brunch with the girls, jeans or shorts with socks or even bare is a casual but not too laid-back look. The ballet flat is here to stay because of its ease, and we’re excited to see what new iterations of the shoe come up in this season of popularity.