Class Is In Session: The Fashion Trend That’s In For Back-to-School 2022
By Emerald Elitou ·

Just when you thought you had no idea what to wear back to school this year, fashion stylist Altorrin, is here to educate us about what we can anticipate seeing in the hallways and on campus this year. Altorrin is a highly respected stylist and art director in the industry, working on everything from major fashion editorials and Target campaigns, to styling for red carpets (including the Met), so we’d say they’re quite the authority.

“As Gen Z enters the workforce, pays taxes, and truly become working components of society, we are going to witness fashion with no boundaries,” says Altorrin. “We are now in a rebellion of the College Girl Aesthetic. After every fashion wave, there comes disruption of the aesthetic, and this is the antithesis.”

Whether you are walking into your last year of high school or heading to your first year on a college campus, heads will turn when you enter the room as you embrace this antithesis for back-to-school fashion. 

Young adults are fixated on capturing the essence of what we lived in the 90s, it’s become an obsession for them,” Altorrin shares. “The influence is mind-boggling because, in their quest to capture the 90s look, there is a hodgepodge of many looks that make this era magical.” 

So what do you need to accomplish this look? Altorrin gives us a few tips on what to look for when we are back-to-school shopping.

Tops

The tank is forever undisputed, but not just any tank think of fun and unique tanks like one from K.ngsley. Tanks are proving to be an essential piece to any look because they can elevate a simple pair of jeans, specifically when it has strategically placed cutouts, reimagined straps, and adorned with hardware. 

Pants

There is a lot of freedom in movement as a result of the influence of the 90s hip hop style blending with contemporary dance/electronic music. Oversized pants are to be expected—the bigger, the better.

This style with a tank top reminds us of Destiny’s Child and Aaliyah.

Jewelry

It’s audacious, generous, and pays homage to the pinnacle of hip-hop and disco. The appearance is unmistakably big gold chains, oversized hoops, and rings on each finger.

Shoes

As I often say, “The higher the heel, the closer to God.” You take all this affirmation and pair it with a stacked boot by Jeffrey Campbell or stacked kicks by New Balance x Jaden Smith

Consider traditional Jordans or your favorite Converse with the wide bubbling platform soles if you want to be more laidback with your style.

Backpack

The new generation is looking for backpacks that are heavy-duty and have several compartments to cover their busy lives.  

Overall, Altorrin ensures us that comfort is paramount to fashion this year. “It is also necessary to embrace colors and break the fashion rules as often as possible.”

See some of the looks that we should be shopping for our back-to-school looks:

01
Nasty Gal Plus Size Organic Denim Contrast Hem Jeans
Photo Courtesy of Nasty Gal
Photo Courtesy of Nasty Gal
available at Nasty Gal $14 Shop Now
02
Nasty Gal Tailored High Waisted Wide Leg Pants
Photo Courtesy of Nasty Gal
Photo Courtesy of Nasty Gal
available at Nasty Gal $36 Shop Now
03
Forever 21 Plus Size Raw-Cut Flare Jeans
Photo Courtesy of Forever 21
Photo Courtesy of Forever 21
available at Forever 21 $35 Shop Now
04
Ten Wilde Jewelry Snake Chain
Photo Courtesy of Ten Wilde
Photo Courtesy of Ten Wilde
available at Ten Wilde $40 Shop Now
05
A&F Linen-Blend Corset Set Top
Photo Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch
Photo Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch
available at A&F $45 Shop Now
06
Anea Hill Lee Lee Tank
Photo Courtesy of Anea Hill
Photo Courtesy of Anea Hill
available at Anea Hill $69 Shop Now
07
Oma The Label THE MAJA NECKLACE
Photo Courtesy of Oma The Label
Photo Courtesy of Oma The Label
available at Oma The Label $69 Shop Now
08
Sprayground THE ENTREPRENEUR SAVAGE
Photo Courtesy of Sprayground
Photo Courtesy of Sprayground
available at Sprayground $70 Shop Now
09
Revice Denim THE MAVERICK PANT / CADET
Photo Courtesy of Revice Denim
Photo Courtesy of Revice Denim
available at Revice Denim $72 Shop Now
10
MVMT Ingram M
Photo Courtesy of MVMT
Photo Courtesy of MVMT
available at MVMT $78 Shop Now
11
Baboon to the Moon BACKPACK MINI
Photo Courtesy of Baboon To The Moon
Photo Courtesy of Baboon To The Moon
available at Baboon To The Moon $89 Shop Now
12
Carve Designs Heaven Tunic
Photo Courtesy of Carve Designs
Photo Courtesy of Carve Designs
available at Carve Designs $89 Shop Now
13
Krost -THE JORDAN HOODIE
Photo Courtesy of Krost
Photo Courtesy of Krost
available at Krost $98 Shop Now
14
Casio G Shock GMAS2100
Photo Courtesy of Casio
Photo Courtesy of Casio
available at Casio $99 Shop Now
15
Adidas Superstar Shoes
Photo Courtesy of Adidas
Photo Courtesy of Adidas
available at Adidas $100 Shop Now
16
Tkees The Warm Hoodie
Photo Courtesy of Tkees
Photo Courtesy of Tkees
available at Tkees $105 Shop Now
17
Converse Run Star Motion
Photo Courtesy of Converse
Photo Courtesy of Converse
available at Foot Locker $125 Shop Now
18
Kizik Women’s Vegas
Photo Courtesy of Kizik
Photo Courtesy of Kizik
available at Kizik $129 Shop Now
19
S.I.S Sister Love Baby Queen Hoops
photo courtesy of Simone I Smith
photo courtesy of Simone I Smith
available at Simone I Smith $130 Shop Now
20
Merry People Darcy Mid Calf Rainboot
Photo Courtesy of Merry People
Photo Courtesy of Merry People
available at Merry People $150 Shop Now
21
k.ngsley Race Her Ribber Halter Tank
Photo Courtesy of k.ngsley
Photo Courtesy of k.ngsley
available at k.ngsley $180 Shop Now
22
Milaner Italia The Monica Sunglasses
Photo Courtesy of Milaner Italia
Photo Courtesy of Milaner Italia
available at Milaner Italia $195 Shop Now
23
Pitusa CROCHET LONG SLEEVE TOP
Photo Courtesy of Pitusa
Photo Courtesy of Pitusa
available at Pitusa $243 Shop Now
24
S.I.S Large Icy Collection Station Hoops
Photo Courtesy of SIS
Photo Courtesy of SIS
available at Simone I Smith $250 Shop Now
25
Cleobella Taylor Mama Bag | Black Leather
Photo Courtesy of Cleobella
Photo Courtesy of Cleobella
available at Cleobella $368 Shop Now

