ICYMI: Ayo Edebiri Named Chanel Ambassador, Paloma Elsesser Stars In Coperni C+ Campaign

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Ayo Edebiri was announced as Chanel’s newest ambassador, bringing her signature style to French House. Paloma Elsesser stars in Coperni’s latest C+ carewear campaign, merging comfort with cutting-edge style.

In footwear news, Sézane and New Balance teamed up to unveil a Parisian-inspired take on the classic 471 sneaker. Kith continued its global expansion by opening its 18th boutique—this time in Chicago, Illinois.

And at Paris Fashion Week, Winnie Harlow turned heads in the latest collection from Who Decides War.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Ayo Edebiri Is The New Chanel Ambassador

Just a day before Matthieu Blazy’s debut for Chanel, actress Ayo Edebiri was announced as the brand’s first ambassador under his creative direction. Edebiri and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, have consistently delivered standout looks featuring labels such as Loewe, Chanel, The Row, and more. With this new partnership, it is clear that the duo will bring fresh and exciting energy to the House of Chanel.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ayo Edebiri attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Paloma Elesser Stars In Coperni Activewear Campaign

Coperni has unveiled its new activewear line, C+, featuring model Paloma Elsesser. Described as “wearable carewear,” the collection blurs the line between fashion and skincare—where clothing becomes a form of self-care. The innovative garments are made from bio-based fabrics that continuously release prebiotics, probiotics, and beneficial microorganisms, delivering skin-friendly benefits with every wear.

Dermatologically tested and non-irritating, Coperni C+ is crafted from materials engineered to support both your skin and body, marking a bold new step in the future of functional fashion.

Sézane And New Balance Collaborate On New Sneaker

Sézane, the first Parisian direct-to-consumer brand, has partnered with American footwear and apparel label New Balance to launch a limited-edition sneaker, marking their first collaboration.

The Sézane x New Balance collaboration puts a Parisian twist on New Balance’s iconic 471 silhouette. With its sleek, wedge midsole, signature ‘fang’ toebox, and rich autumnal hues of navy and brown, the design channels a retro ’70s vibe.

The exclusive release will drop in the U.S. on October 3rd at Sezane.com, followed by a global launch on October 5th, with availability on the New Balance website starting October 16th. The style will retail for $150 USD.

Kith Opens Chicago Location

On Friday, October 4, Kith officially opened its newest location in Chicago, joining its existing flagship stores in cities like New York, Miami, Paris, and Tokyo. As the lifestyle brand continues to expand its global presence, the new two-story retail space on E. Walton Street offers a curated selection of lifestyle goods, including men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, accessories, and Kith Treats. The store’s design is the result of a collaboration between Kith founder and CEO Ronnie Fieg and architect Ben Porto.

Winnie Harlow Wears Who Decides War

Model Winnie Harlow was spotted wearing a standout look from Who Decides War’s latest collection during Paris Fashion Week. Styled by Anna Trevelyan, Harlow stepped out in Look 8, a bold matching brown leather set featuring a cropped jacket worn open with no top underneath, paired with mini shorts. She completed the edgy ensemble with chunky matching boots and a brown suede bag, delivering an effortlessly cool street style moment.