Awar Odhiang Becomes The Third Black Model To Close A Chanel Runway Show In 115 Years

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In Chanel’s 115-year history, only three times has a Black model closed the show. The first was in 2004, when Alek Wek made history under Karl Lagerfeld’s reign. Nearly 15 years later, in 2018, Adut Akech became the second Black model to close a Chanel show, again under Lagerfeld. Most recently, in 2025, during Matthieu Blazy’s highly anticipated debut for the house, Awar Odhiang became the third, closing the Spring/Summer 2026 show.

In the world of fashion, opening or closing a show is a prestigious milestone—often seen as a defining moment in a model’s career. For Black models, it also carries deeper weight, offering much-needed visibility and representation on the global stage.

During Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, Odhiang had the honor of closing the show as the Chanel bride. She wore an oversized white silk shirt paired with a voluminous skirt, adorned with intricate multicolored fringe that swayed with every step down the planet-strewn runway. In a memorable final walkthrough, Odhiang broke from the traditional lineup, circling the runway to give the audience one last sweeping look—ending with a warm embrace for Blazy, marking his powerful debut.

Overall, Blazy’s debut signals a bold and refreshing new chapter for Chanel. “Chanel is fun again,” I found myself thinking as the show came to a close. From vibrant colors and a theatrical runway to reimagined accessories, deconstructed tweed, and men’s loafers recast for women, it was a collection full of playful reinvention. This was a stark contrast to the house’s recent collections by Lagerfeld’s predecessor, Virginie Viard, who played things very safe and conservative. While, Blazy paid homage to many of the house’s iconic codes and to the spirit of Gabrielle Chanel herself, all while pushing the brand confidently into the future. It’s the kind of revival we were anticipating, considering all he’s done at Bottega and one that’s sure to leave our wallets lighter come spring.

Article continues after video.