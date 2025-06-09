Audra McDonald Stunned In Sequined Christian Siriano Gown At 2025 Tony Awards

Getty Images

Actress and singer Audra McDonald was an elegant attendee at last night’s 2025 Tony Awards. For the star-studded affair hosted at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the six-time Tony Award winner arrived in a gown by designer Christian Siriano (in total Siriano dressed eight celebrities yesterday evening). The two-in-one ensemble was a poignant fashion moment further enriched by McDonald’s innate grace.

While some stars shy away from sequins, Audra embraced them yesterday evening. A significant detail not to be remiss was that the custom black gown featured an array of sequins throughout. This main hue was a stellar choice. Additional detailing included a deep purple train which is a hue that exudes regality. Assorted diamond rings accompanied McDonald’s look–she also donned diamond earrings as well.

What’s most notable about the entire look is how chic she appeared on the red carpet. Jake Sokoloff styled the look. Also! Though McDonald was nominated for “Best Leading Actress in a Musical,” for her role in “Gypsy,” she did not take home the prize. Instead, she performed a moving rendition of “Rose’s Turn.”

You might recall the slick white blazer and black trouser look by Dolce & Gabbana that the actress wore to the Drama Desk Awards recently. Sokoloff also was responsible for this style moment. For a Hollywood Reporter shot recently McDonald wore a leather midi dress by Simkhai paired with patent leather Roger Vivier pumps. Separately, for the Drama League Awards last month, she arrived in a striped knitted dress by St. John with a pair of silver pumps by Betzabe. Another killer look? When Audra donned a lavender Lafayette 1948 suit for Tony Awards press back in May.

Each of these recently documented looks points to the level of sophistication that Jake has brought to McDonald’s press appearances. Her Tony Awards ensemble is a high-level custom moment. With this under her belt, I’m excited for the moments that are in the actresses’ near future.