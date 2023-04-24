Attention: Don’t Miss Out On This Hanifa Sale

HANIFA

“For women without limits” is what reads on the Instagram bio of Hanifa. Founded by our fav Anifa Mvuemba, the it girl brand, announced via instagram, a live shopping experience that will set to go live on Wednesday April 26th. The brand has consistently been a trailblazer in terms of inclusivity and innovation, which are two things that Black women are very well versed in. In 2020, Mvenbma was so determined to show during fashion week she created the first 3D virtual fashion show. Now she’s bringing back that digital aspect with live shopping. All you have to do is subscribe to join in on the experience. Live shopping will give customers the opportunity to see what these spring items will look like on real bodies — in real time.

Mvuemba is essentially limitless, as her ethos states. She’s never been one to shy away from an obstacle, especially the obstacle of the pandemic, as she was able to pivot. Her brand was founded in 2011, and her stance has always been about designing luxury for everyone.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cra-UYygCpX/

The collection that will be a part of the live shopping experience is entitled “Bloom” for their Spring/Summer 2023 season. Take part in newness and growth with this new luxury collection.

Subscribe and shop the experience on the 26th at 6:30 PM EST/ 3:30 PM PST on hanifa.com