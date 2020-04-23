ASOS Partners With SOKO Kenya For Latest Collection

Photo: Courtesy of ASOS

This week, global retailer ASOS launched its latest collection with SOKO Kenya – an ethical clothing manufacturer that ASOS has partnered with since 2010, which features prints by Kenyan artist Wini Awuondo.

The initiative seeks to improve the lives of members in the local community, offering skills and support to push sustainable development and contribute to building a global movement through fashion. This collection also supports the current pandemic that has left the world needing supplies more than ever. ASOS is working with the SOKO Kenya team to fund the production of 20,000 cloth masks, now a legal requirement in Kenya. The mask will be donated throughout communities in Kenya.

Photo: Courtesy of ASOS

The ASOS Made in Kenya collection features eye catching prints and bright colors, which is prominent in African fashion. Featuring unisex pieces like the color blocking Revere Shirt and Short or the leopard printed Pull on Pants, the partnership currently features 18 different selects and ranges in price from $20-$72. Shop the full collection here.