A$AP Rocky Brings Street Style To The Ray-Ban Classic

After turning heads at the 2025 Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival, A$AP Rocky is back doing what he does best, showing us the correct way to blend street style with high fashion. Today, Ray-Ban and the Harlem-born tastemaker unveil the Wayfarer Puffer, a bold new take on Ray-Ban’s most iconic frame.

The Wayfarer has always been a staple. Worn by everyone from James Dean to Madonna, it’s one of those styles that never really goes out of fashion. But now, Rocky’s reimagined it with his signature edge. The Puffer version feels fresh, sculptural, and seriously cool. It’s like your favorite jacket somehow became your favorite shades.

And this isn’t just a new pair of sunglasses. It’s a full-on moment. Rocky directed and conceptualized the entire campaign himself, shot right in the heart of Harlem where he grew up. He brought in friends, neighbors, and local creatives to be part of it, creating a raw, elevated vibe that feels both personal and powerful. Every shot tells a story, and every frame feels like a piece of the culture.

Ray-Ban choosing Rocky as a creative partner makes perfect sense. He’s not just a style icon, he’s a cultural architect. For over a decade, he’s been setting the tone for how fashion moves through music, art, and the street. From his early days in oversized Raf to his current run of tailored minimalism, Rocky’s fashion choices have always said something without trying too hard. So when he puts his stamp on an icon like the Wayfarer, you know it’s not just about aesthetics, it’s about meaning, mood, and message.

And that message is clear: legacy only matters if you know how to flip it. The Wayfarer Puffer plays with nostalgia without being stuck in it. The padded detailing feels unexpected, a subtle nod to streetwear’s love of puffers and volume, but translated through the lens of eyewear. It’s the kind of design that makes you look twice, not because it’s screaming for attention, but because it’s quietly doing something different.

Rocky’s always had a way of making fashion feel effortless. He’ll throw on an archive runway piece with beat-up sneakers and somehow make it work. The Wayfarer Puffer fits right into that world, as it keeps the legacy, but adds a new-school attitude that makes it feel totally now.

At its core, this collab is more than just eyewear, it’s about expression, identity, and showing up exactly as you are. And if that sounds like something you need in your rotation, the collection is available now at Ray-Ban.com, Ray-Ban stores, and select Essilor Luxottica retailers like Sunglass Hut.