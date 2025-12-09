A$AP Rocky And Rihanna Stop By The Ray-Ban Clubhouse, GLD Teams Up With Bloody Osiris, And More.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week in fashion delivered several standout moments. A$AP Rocky, Creative Director of Ray-Ban, and Rihanna visited the brand’s installation at the Carl Fisher House during Miami Art Week. GLD also teamed up with Bloody Osiris to debut a striking jewelry capsule collection. Meanwhile, the CFDA announced a ban on fur in all New York Fashion Week presentations.

Art Week brought more excitement as artist Slawn partnered with Instagram on an immersive exhibition titled Canvas House, and Louis Vuitton unveiled its 2026 Dog Collection.

Keep scrolling to catch up on all the fashion happenings of the week.

A$AP Rocky And Rihanna Stop By The Ray-Ban Clubhouse

A$AP Rocky, Creative Director of Ray-Ban, marked the launch of his new collection with a special installation unveiled during Art Week Miami alongside, his partner Rihanna. Set inside the oldest building on Miami Beach, the large-scale experience was designed to spotlight his latest collaboration with the brand. For the occasion, he reimagined two iconic Ray-Ban silhouettes—the classic Wayfarer and the Mega Wayfarer—while introducing a never-before-seen design element: the bold DON’T BE DUMB logo.

GLD Teams Up With Bloody Osiris For An Exclusive Collaboration

Jewelry brand, GLD teams up with Harlem-born visionary Bloody Osiris to launch an exclusive medieval-inspired capsule on. Fusing GLD’s precision craftsmanship with Osiris’ boundary-breaking style, the collection reimagines symbolism, scale, and functionality through a modern lens.

“Every piece in this collection is multifunctional and meant to be worn in a variety of ways, making it your own and giving people the freedom to express their individuality,” says Christian Johnston, Founder of GLD.

Rooted in shared values of creativity, authenticity, and fearless experimentation, the capsule reflects both GLD’s mission to inspire self-expression and Osiris’ ability to pull from worlds spanning street culture, art, and historical reference. The GLD x Bloody Osiris collection is available now.

CFDA Has Banned Fur

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced it will no longer promote animal fur at any Official NYFW Schedule events beginning September 2026. The policy prohibits farmed or trapped fur from animals killed for their pelts, with an exemption only for fur obtained by Indigenous communities through traditional subsistence hunting. Designed to give brands time to adjust their materials and show plans, the shift follows years of collaboration with Humane World for Animals and Collective Fashion Justice.

“There is already little to no fur shown at NYFW, but by taking this position, the CFDA hopes to inspire American designers to think more deeply about the fashion industry’s impact on animals,” said Steven Kolb, CEO and president of the CFDA.

Instagram Partners with Artist Slawn To Unveil Canvas House

Slawn partnered with Instagram to present Canvas House, an immersive art installation that debuted during Miami Art Week. Community has been central to Slawn’s success, and this project expanded on that foundation by giving friends and fans the chance to feel as though they were living inside one of his artworks. Through this collaboration, the collective spirit of Miami Art Week and the creative energy of Instagram’s community came to life.

Louis Vuitton Showcased Their 2026 Dog Collection

Louis Vuitton extends its legacy of canine style with a refined Dogs’ Collection, updating classic house signatures under Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Functional collars, leashes, harnesses, and travel accessories, tested for comfort and durability. The collection reflects Louis Vuitton’s travel heritage and the playful spirit of the Spring/Summer 2026 Menswear Pre-collection.

The expanded lineup includes coordinated pet-and-owner pieces such as the LV Lovers Dog Beret, leather-covered travel water bowls, crossbody thermos holders, and hands-free Monogram leashes. Personalization options allow names to be hot-stamped on collars and leash handles, while Monogram cleanup bag dispensers offer breed-themed details. High-end carriers, from the Speedy Pet Trunk to the Pet Backpack. Select Dog Accessories are available in stores and by order, with limited releases beginning October 18, 2025.