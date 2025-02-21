Essence Fashion Digest: A$AP Rocky Named Ray-Ban’s First Creative Director, Louis Vuitton Spring 2025 Men’s Capsule, And More



This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Ray-Ban announces A$AP Rocky Has the brand’s first-ever creative director. Next, Louis Vuitton’s Mens Spring 2025 capsule collection, inspired by Synaesthesia, is now available. Olivier Rousteing and Balmain reveal the house’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection campaign.

Next, Genesis House and CFDA announce Olivia Cheng as the 2nd Annual AAPI Design + Innovation Grant winner. Lastly, in celebration of Black History Month, Randolph Eyewear and The Brooklyn Circus have come together to design a capsule collection that celebrates and honors the Golden 13.

A$AP Rocky Announced As Ray-Ban’s First Creative Director

A$AP Rocky has been named Ray-Ban’s first-ever creative director, bringing his signature style and undeniable influence to the iconic eyewear brand. In this role, he will push creative boundaries, seamlessly blending Ray-Ban’s rich legacy with modern culture. This collaboration marks a new era where music, fashion, and eyewear converge under one vision. His first collection, The Blacked Out Collection, is set to launch in April 2025.

“I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving,” said A$AP Rocky in a press release. “I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”

Ray-Ban

Louis Vuitton Spring 2025 Men’s Capsule Collection Has Arrived

Synaesthesia is a phenomenon that allows humans to sense in an enriching way, whether that is through music or colors. It can tap all senses. Pharrell Williams took inspiration from that specific sensation when designing the Spring 2025 Men’s Collection and, specifically, transforming music into color by contrasting different nuances and being innovative when it comes to colors—taking inspiration from his streetwear ties and juxtaposing it with preppy aesthetics. Through the prism of synaesthesia, the iconography of Louis Vuitton is colored with vibrancy.

One standout piece in the collection is the LV Checker with a chunky sole, a hybrid between a derby and a Mary Jane. Featuring a gradient leather finish in either green or purple, this design exemplifies the synesthesia phenomenon by reimagining a classic silhouette—blending two distinct styles and introducing them in striking and unconventional colorways. The sensory theme extends to the accessories, incorporating bold iconography and vibrant colors. The Speedy 40 and Montsouris backpack showcase the LV Blason Denim, with the logo embroidered in a variety of striking hues.

Louis Vuitton

Balmain Unveils Spring/Summer 2025 Campaign

Balmain unveils its Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, with Creative Director Olivier Rousteing celebrating women by showcasing their boldness and elegance. Set in Olivier’s home, the campaign comes to life through a delicate balance of gentleness and audacity, a duality woven into its narrative. This contrast is echoed in the seamless fusion of natural elements, opulent fabrics, and untamed inspirations, all within a private yet intentionally exposed setting that embodies the multifaceted spirit of the Balmain woman.



Balmain

Genesis House and CFDA Announce Olivia Cheng as 2nd Annual AAPI Design + Innovation Grant Winner

Genesis and the Council of Fashion Designers of America are proud to announce Olivia Cheng the designer behind Dauphinette as the recipient of the second annual CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant. Now in its second year, the program remains committed to elevating AAPI designers by providing mentorship from industry leaders and funding from Genesis to support the creation of a fashion collection that honors their Asian heritage. Genesis House awarded Cheng an additional $60,000 to further her design goals, bringing the grant total to $100,000. All three collections will be displayed at Genesis House from February 9 – March 3.

“We’re honored to continue championing the immense talent within the AAPI community through our pioneering program with the CFDA,” said Rachel Espersen, executive director, brand experience, Genesis House & Studios, at Genesis Motor America in a press release. “All of our finalists have consistently demonstrated their extraordinary expertise and ingenuity over the last five months, and we look forward to watching them continue to thrive as they grow their individual businesses.”

Randolph Eyewear Partners With The Brooklyn Circus, Celebrating Black Military Officers

To celebrate Black History Month, Randolph Eyewear and The Brooklyn Circus have come together to design a capsule collection that celebrates and honors the Golden 13, the first African American officers in the U.S. Navy. They celebrate these trailblazers by highlighting their legacy through a carefully curated selection of exclusive eyewear. The collection is limited to just 100 pairs, making it a highly sought-after piece for collectors and historians alike. Featuring four distinct styles, there’s a pair to suit every taste.

The Brooklyn Circus and Randolph Eyewear partnership is available now at randolphusa.com, with prices ranging from $339 to $399.