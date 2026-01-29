A$AP Rocky To Receive Fashion Vanguard Honor Ahead Of 57th NAACP Image Awards

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A$AP Rocky is set to be recognized for his impact on fashion and culture at the NAACP Image Awards, where he will receive the Vanguard Award for Fashion during the 57th NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show on Friday, February 27.

Organizers announced the honor this week, citing Rocky’s influence across style, music, and visual storytelling. Over the past decade, the Harlem native has built a reputation for shaping trends, moving between luxury houses and streetwear. His looks are regularly featured during runway shows, red carpets, and campaigns, while still maintaining the sense of style that he’s come to be known for.

Rocky is also nominated for three Image Awards for his role in Highest 2 Lowest, a project that earned nine nominations overall. Outside of film, he recently released his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after surpassing one million pre-saves on Spotify. The project marked his first album in eight years and featured an eclectic group of collaborators such as Jozzy, Tyler, the Creator, Doechii, Westside Gunn, and more.

“This year’s Vanguard Award honoree, A$AP Rocky, embodies the power and evolution of Black artistry. As a creative force who consistently pushes culture forward, he has redefined the intersection of music and fashion, shaping global trends and inspiring new generations,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice Chair, NAACP National Board of Directors. “Honoring A$AP Rocky with the Vanguard Award celebrates his lasting influence, and the legacy he continues to build.”

Fashion has remained central to Rocky’s personality. In 2025, he co-chaired the Met Gala under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” spotlighting pieces from his own brand and creative platform, AWGE. He later received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, further cementing his standing within the industry. His résumé also includes roles as creative director for Ray-Ban and PUMA, along with campaigns for Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Chanel, and Dior Homme, where he became the first Black male face of the line.

“A$AP Rocky represents the fearless evolution of Black creativity,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “His influence extends far beyond fashion. He has reshaped how culture, music, art, and personal expression intersect on a global stage. The NAACP honoring him with the Vanguard Award celebrates not only his style, but his vision, leadership, and lasting impact on the next generation of creators.”

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include ESSENCE, June Ambrose, Bethann Hardison, and Ruth E. Carter, placing Rocky among a group of figures who have shifted how Black style is seen and valued.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will take place February 28 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, airing live on BET with a simulcast on CBS. Public voting remains open through February 13.