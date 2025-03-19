Walker Wear Partners With Reebok On Capsule Collection

Reebok

April Walker, founder of pioneering streetwear brand Walker Wear has teamed up with Reebok on a capsule collection. The collection will debut during Women’s History Month, marking a special tribute to the designer, who is also a pivotal fashion figure due to the creation of her eponymous brand, founded in 1987. The capsule is a part of Reebok’s Human Rights Now! and United Against Racism initiatives.

Being a woman in the clothing industry in the late 1980s allotted Walker a distinct space in the global fashion conversation. Born and raised in Brooklyn, the designer yearned for a brand that spoke to her roots and the rise of hip-hop she was experiencing firsthand. Walker Wear was bred from these inclinations–and its take-off was historic. Initially beginning with the Rough and Rugged suit the iconic brand went on to be worn by acts including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac.

Reebok

The Walker Wear X Reebok Freestyle Hi is a staple in the collaborative collection. It features a modernized update on the beloved 1980s aerobics sneaker. Detailing includes a hairy suede upper paired with golden accents which elevate the shoe. Underneath the purple hook-and-loop straps is the embroidered phrase: “Lateral Cooperation Creates Vertical Movement.” This notes the collection’s messaging that alludes to collective progression.

Apparel rounds out the capsule. Each piece was created with utilitarian design codes. There is a Walker Wear Jumpsuit crafted in an army green woven fabric–it features bungee and toggle detailing. The Walker Wear Crew is another release with the motto “Fly Is As Fly Does” emblazoned on the front. A short-sleeve tee featuring kitschy graphics is also part of the range.

Reebok

“Partnering with Reebok is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving positive change,” April Walker, founder of Walker Wear shared in a statement. “Both Reebok and Walker Wear are celebrated in their respective fields, and this collection reflects our shared values of empowerment and cultural legacy. It’s about elevating women’s voices while celebrating the strength of unity and interdependence. Together, we’re inspiring a new generation to uphold that legacy.”

The Walker Wear X Reebok Collection will be released on March 21 on Reebok’s official site. Available in women’s sizing, the Freestyle Hi is priced at $100. A portion of the proceeds will support Black Girls Sew, a nonprofit empowering young creatives through sewing, design, and entrepreneurship.