Angela Bassett Hit The Cannes Red Carpet In A Fancy Coral Suit Set

Getty Images

Days ago, Angela Bassett arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in an outfit by designer Yara Shoemaker. The splendid design was a bit of a departure from the many fanciful gowns that are typically taken for a spin in Cannes during this time of year. Styled by Jennifer Austin the exquisite two-piece set shined quite literally as Bassett arrived for a press moment for “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” her latest film.

What makes this glistening look work are the beading details throughout the lengthy overcoat and trousers. While these pieces might come across as understated, when designed by Yara Shoemaker, the suit-inspired outfit comes across as refreshing and quite playful. The level of intricacy that takes center stage in this look is admirable. By transforming a work look into a red carpet moment, the designer has also ushered in the ideal that red carpet attire doesn’t have to be truncated. Notably, Austin styled the coral suit with a bustier-inspired white top and a necklace with pearls.

Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

During her latest press run, Bassett has been working with Jennifer Austin who has been executing elegant looks for the actress. This week she’s been spotted in a striking Burberry number with tassel detailing. She’s also worn a Dolce & Gabbana frock with gems placed delicately throughout. This look was perhaps one of my favorites from her latest style moments. Another favorite? A three-piece Missoni set in a rich green hue: a jacket, well tailored trousers, and a lovely button-up. This look felt very spring, and it also offers an opportunity to make workwear fun again (a train I always want to hop on).

For the Met Gala, Bassett donned a velvet floral suit set which was a nod to Black Dandyism. A hat atop her head was another masculine nod that worked. Burberry and her stylist Austin were responsible for this chic moment which was aligned thematically with the Met Museum’s latest exhibition.