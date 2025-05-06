Angel Reese Stuns In Thom Browne At 2025 Met Gala

Getty Images

Tonight, the “Bayou Barbie” shut it down at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. WNBA phenom Angel Reese graced the blue carpet, wearing an all-black Thom Browne dress with a white collar. Though simple to the naked eye, Reese’s dress featured a peek-a-boo midriff cutout and corset that eventually cascaded into a lengthy train.

This year’s dress code is “Tailored For You” in accordance with the forthcoming exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” opening May 10. Rooted in celebration of the Black dandy figure, the exhibit will focus on menswear, fine craftsmanship & tailoring, and the 12 principles that define Black dandyism.

Reese’s outfit exudes a clear sense of maturity, apropos on the eve of her 23rd birthday. With a deep maroon lip, she opted for an elevated, short bob and a retro hair flip, accessorized by dangling diamond earrings.

Last year, the Chicago Sky forward made her Met Gala debut in a custom look by 16Arlington, turning heads in a mint green, floor-length gown adorned with sequins and ostrich feathers. Jet-setting from her first preseason game on Friday to fashion’s biggest night on Monday, Reese has surpassed rookie status, on and off the court.

In February, The Met announced Reese as a member of the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Host Committee, alongside an impressive roster of Black entertainers, athletes, artists, and cultural icons: Jeremy O. Harris, Sha’Carri Richardson, Kara Walker, and Edward Enninful, to name a few. In addition to Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo are this year’s gala co-chairs.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

From being profiled in Teen Vogue to declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft in the flagship publication and landing a winter cover, Reese has had a longstanding love affair with the fashion industry. As sports and style continue to converge, she has brought unprecedented visibility to the WNBA as several New York Liberty players made their Met Gala debut tonight.

Reese teased her look at Friday’s WNBA opener, wearing a Thom Browne ensemble through the tunnel. In an Instagram video, she said, “I’m dressed because the Met Gala is on Monday. This is the designer I’m wearing. I’m not going to say the name of the designer…if you’re a fashion girlie, just check the details.”