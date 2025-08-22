New SCAD Exhibit Centers Around The Late Fashion Titan André Leon Talley

Getty Images

“André Leon Talley: Style Is Forever,” a new exhibition from SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah and SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, feels apt for the times we’re living through. Talley, who was a staunch supporter of American designers and a distinct figure that many associate with boundless creativity, has long deserved an intentional and aesthetically pleasing visual exhibition due to his dedication to fashion. The SCAD Museum of Art in Savanah will showcase the exhibition from August 15 through January 11, while the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, located in Atlanta, will have the exhibit on display beginning on October 15 through March 1.

Days ago, “Style Is Forever” was officially announced by SCAD. The exhibition will feature nearly 70 looks from the beloved editor, titan, and SCAD mentor. Ready-to-wear, couture, and bespoke pieces which highlight his lifelong affinity for clothing, in addition to front row moments, Met Gala garbs, and items worn to intimate gatherings. “Style Is Forever” is curated by Rafael Brauer Gomes, creative director of SCAD FASH museums.

That’s not all. The curated selection of Talley’s wardrobe by designers including Tom Ford, Ralph Rucci, Manolo Blahnik, and Dapper Dan, alongside cherished mementos and artworks from close friends including Diane von Furstenberg and Karl Lagerfeld. The exhibition foregrounds Talley’s lasting gift to generations of students and scholars. According to a press release, the curated pieces were made possible through a bequest of garments, accessories, and ephemera courtesy of SCAD’s Permanent Collection.

Additionally, an accompanying exhibition catalogue commemorates Talley’s memorable and lauded global impact brought to life in new photography by SCAD alum Allen Cooley, paired with key images from the archives of fashion documentarians Jonathen Becker and Robert Fairer. This compilation features essays, stories, and memories from colleagues and those who admired Talley. His larger-than-life approach to working within the fashion industry which spanned the course of four decades, will also be included in the catalogue.

“Presented across SCAD museums in Atlanta and Savannah, Style Is Forever marks the 10th anniversary of the university’s SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film,” notes a press release. “Across his long partnership with SCAD, Talley curated acclaimed exhibitions and welcomed renowned designers to the university to share their insights, enriching the student experience while advancing cultural dialogue and exchange.”