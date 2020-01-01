New York Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2020 is right around the corner. And before new trends and designers showcase for the first fashion week of the year, we are reminiscing on all the grand moments that took place in 2019. From the buzzy Jacquemus Menswear Spring/Summer collection – the show featured the popular Le Chiquito mini bag, to Pyer Moss presenting its highly anticipated collection after its CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund win, this year had many historical moments.
With a little over a month left until fashion week kicks off, there are predicted to be a new set of trends like sunset colors, thong sandals, and asymmetrical sent down the runway. But, while we anticipate a new year of cheeky styles, we are reminiscing on all the fun runway moments of 2019.