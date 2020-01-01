New York Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2020 is right around the corner. And before new trends and designers showcase for the first fashion week of the year, we are reminiscing on all the grand moments that took place in 2019. From the buzzy Jacquemus Menswear Spring/Summer collection – the show featured the popular Le Chiquito mini bag, to Pyer Moss presenting its highly anticipated collection after its CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund win, this year had many historical moments.

With a little over a month left until fashion week kicks off, there are predicted to be a new set of trends like sunset colors, thong sandals, and asymmetrical sent down the runway. But, while we anticipate a new year of cheeky styles, we are reminiscing on all the fun runway moments of 2019.

01 Pyer Moss September 2019 - New York Fashion Week 02 Pretty Little Thing x Saweetie September Fashion Week 03 The Blonds x Lil Kim February Fashion Week 04 Hellessy x Pat Cleveland February Fashion Week 05 11 Honore x Laverne Cox February Fashion Week 06 Christian Siriano February Fashion Week 07 Naomi Campbell Closes Out Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 08 Savage X Fenty September Fashion Week 09 Aliette Debut February Fashion Week 10 Jacquemus Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 11 Christopher John Rogers September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Share :