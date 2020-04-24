Photo: Courtesy of Lafayette 148

For its second annual #UnordinaryWomen campaign, Lafayette 148 New York is celebrating makers of change. Lafayette 148 New York, known for sophisticated, clean-lined designs that fuse luxurious fabrics is a company created by women for women, so it’s only right their campaign focuses on, women. This initiative benefits Girl Rising, a non-profit which promotes girls rights and education around the globe.

The campaign, which launched this week, tells the stories of nine #UnordinaryWomen who are setting the tone, raising the bar, and bringing other women up with them. Included in the line up is Amy Sherald, contemporary artist and first Black woman to paint an official First Lady portrait, which was Michelle Obama’s. “Working with Lafayette 148 New York was amazing. It was really fun, and I’ve always liked their clothes,” Sherald tells ESSENCE. Being in this lineup of women is surprising… I sometimes can get imposter syndrome and not accept the fact that I worked to be here where I am, and that it’s okay to exude a kind of confidence and acceptance of your success,” Sherald exclaimed.

To go along with the campaign an all-women team helped bring it to life, including fashion photographer and 2019 #UnordinaryWomen honoree Sophie Elgort, who photographed all the women in a series of portraits, and famed Michelle Obama’s stylist Meredith Koop, who also styled the project. In addition, to the portraits, the women’s stories are brought to life through a series of emotionally stirring films sharing their challenges, their triumphs, and their extraordinary perseverance. A dedicated short film also shares the exceptional work of Girl Rising. “They’re women that I admire. And the ones that I did not know, I admire them too after reading about them,” said Sherald.

Bringing the campaign full circle and and adhering to the times we’re in, a live zoom celebration on May 7th will feature a dynamic discussion among the campaign’s nine UnordinaryWomen honorees on being courageous and finding inspiration in these unordinary times. For more information, visit here.