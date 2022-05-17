Amazon’s Fashion Pieces Are Everything – 11 Staple Styles I’m Loving Right Now

This is a safe space, meaning we’re all unabashed fashion obsessives here. As a fashion editor, I’m never not shopping in some way, whether it’s virtually window shopping my unrealistic splurge wishlist, or sifting out the best fashion sale of the moment. I’ve also caught wind of a gem that not everyone has caught on to just yet, Amazon’s fashion offering. When I’m not on the hunt for an over-the-top statement piece to accent my outfits, I’m otherwise shopping for versatile styles I can get ample amount swear out of, and if anything holds true, its that Amazon’s fashion staples always section doesn’t disappoint.
This summer, shopping for basic and staples is all about styles that feel classics, but come with a bit of flair. Think a tank top with asymmetric sleeves, or built-in layers, mush tube tops, and some of the coolest jeans on the market right now. Shop the styes ahead – And what’s more, they’re all under $55.
01
Santikisler Button Up Shirts Flare Sleeve Blouses
With bell sleeves and a sheer bodice, this is without a doubt the ultimate summer staple. Whether paired with a maxi or mini skirt, or denim shorts, you’ll be turning heads all day.
02
MakeMeChic Women’s Casual Striped Button Down
Tops such as this one make for the best of both worlds. Pair them with boyfriend jeans or trousers, either of which you’re guaranteed to love.
03
Haoloa Denim High Waisted Folded Hem Jeans Shorts
Because summer’s too short not to grab denim shorts in your favorite color and wear them on repeat.
04
GAMISOTE Wide Leg Dress Pants High Waisted
It’s simply a proven fact – Add a pair of wide-leg trousers to your wardrobe, and watch every outfit elevate.
05
Taodou Oversized Open Front Blazers
Work day or not, this bold-shouldered blazer has much in store for any outfit.
06
ACCOMSOUL Classic Fit Ripped Jeans
A subtle acid wash, crossover button and chic knee-rips make for a pair of the most fashion-forward jeans you ever did see.
07
Daily Ritual Lived-in Cotton Relaxed-Fit Muscle-Sleeve Midi Dress
This dress comes in 14 wearable shades, and you deserve one or two for those laid back, low-effort summer days.
08
Grlasen Oversized Lapel Blazers Open Front
If you’re having a neutral-girl summer, grab this olive blazer to pair back with all your browns and tans.
09
Hat and Beyond Premium Soft Linen Pants Relaxed
Nothing beats a pair of breezy linen pants in the spring and summer, especially when they come in mood-boosting shades such as this.
10
WDIRARA Women’s Summer Solid Split Hem Zip Back Mini Workwear Skirt
As far as staples are concerned, black mini skirts are the piece that just keeps on giving.
11
SOLY HUX Halter Leotard Bodysuit
In cased you missed it, halter tops are the official It-top of the season. Style yours with a mini skirt, baggy jeans, or sleek trousers.
