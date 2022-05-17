Amazon’s Fashion Pieces Are Everything – 11 Staple Styles I’m Loving Right Now

This is a safe space, meaning we’re all unabashed fashion obsessives here. As a fashion editor, I’m never not shopping in some way, whether it’s virtually window shopping my unrealistic splurge wishlist, or sifting out the best fashion sale of the moment. I’ve also caught wind of a gem that not everyone has caught on to just yet, Amazon’s fashion offering. When I’m not on the hunt for an over-the-top statement piece to accent my outfits, I’m otherwise shopping for versatile styles I can get ample amount swear out of, and if anything holds true, its that Amazon’s fashion staples always section doesn’t disappoint.

This summer, shopping for basic and staples is all about styles that feel classics, but come with a bit of flair. Think a tank top with asymmetric sleeves, or built-in layers, mush tube tops, and some of the coolest jeans on the market right now. Shop the styes ahead – And what’s more, they’re all under $55.