Amazon’s The Drop Spotlights EleVen by Venus Williams

On top of being a great tennis player, Venus Williams adds to her accomplishments as a brand owner of the activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams. Recently, the fashion-forward clothing line has become available to shop on Amazon in the U.S. Williams is known to wear outfits on the court that highlight her personal style while still abiding by the arbitrary rules of the court. She’s stood out since the 90s with her braids and beads and fun, colorful miniskirts.

On the Amazon site, her brand features a mix of pink and grey skirts and matching tank tops, blue checkered sports bras and matching leggings, and blue and white velour sweatsuits reminiscent of her 90s sporty chic era, and more. Reflecting on her new launch with Amazon, the Olympic gold medalist says, “I am so excited to launch my brand in Amazon’s online store, inspiring even more women to feel powerful and confident and look and feel good while achieving their goals.”

Founded in 2007 on the principles of high performance, high quality, and comfort, the brand has expanded to bring women the confidence they need for everyday wear and activewear to perform at their highest potential.

The capsule is available now at amazon.com. Sizing ranges from XXS to XXL, and prices range from $48 to $148.