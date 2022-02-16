Amazon Cut Out Dresses
By Jamila Stewart ·

Main photo credit: @ashleystuart

Cut out dresses exploded on the market a few seasons ago, and it seems like we collectively haven’t looked back since. If I had to guess, I’d say the reason is because there’s simply nothing to not love about them. Their peek-a-boo effect offers a slight touch of sultriness to any ensemble, you can find a style to fit virtually any season (I.E. a long-sleeved sweater dress for the winter, versus a lighter, mesh-paneled style for the summer), and they make your basic LBD (or any monotoned style) that much more interesting.

As some parts of the world near warmer temperatures on the heels of spring, and with the release of season two of HBO’s Euphoria in which character Maddie Perez opens episode one in a stunning black cut out mini dress (according to fashion e-commerce aggregator Love The Sales, the show prompted a 890 percent spike in searches for “black cut out dresses”), it seems the craze for the style is, again, reaching a peak. Of course, if you’re looking for one to add to your closet and you want to be met with a plethora of styles at approachable prices, then you’re going to want to start with Amazon. I did (to no surprise), and I’ve left some of the cutest styles I found below.

Loading the player...

01
Primoda Knitted Halter Cut Out Backless Bodycon Maxi Long Dress
This is pure elegance.
available at Amazon $26 Shop Now
02
Wdirara Cut Out Keyhole Front Dress
This color palette screams vacation.
available at Amazon $27 Shop Now
03
BZTTSSHY Bodycon Cut Out Spaghetti Strap Split Hem
This silhouette will simply never get old.
available at Amazon $26 Shop Now
04
BCBGMAXAZRIA One Shoulder Cut-Out Evening Dress
If you thought you couldn’t buy your special occasion dresses from Amazon, think again.
available at Amazon $73 Shop Now
05
Speechless Cut Out Sleeveless Bodycon Dress
Guaranteed to bring in complements.
available at Amazon $46 Shop Now
06
Ekaliy One Shoulder Bodycon Dress
I could totally see this dress making an appearance on Euphoria.
available at Amazon $30 Shop Now
07
Pink Queen Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Sheath Dress
This dress takes a more subdued approach to the cutout trend, and I’m in love.
available at Amazon $24, originally $28 Shop Now
08
Floerns Cut Out Contrast Mesh
You need this if you have any night out plans ahead.
available at Amazon $27 Shop Now
09
Lyaner One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cutout Bodycon Dress
Dinner date me, please.
available at Amazon $35 Shop Now
10
Uonbox Cut Out One Shoulder
I’m sold on this color alone.
available at Amazon $53 Shop Now

TOPICS: 