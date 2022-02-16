Main photo credit: @ashleystuart

Cut out dresses exploded on the market a few seasons ago, and it seems like we collectively haven’t looked back since. If I had to guess, I’d say the reason is because there’s simply nothing to not love about them. Their peek-a-boo effect offers a slight touch of sultriness to any ensemble, you can find a style to fit virtually any season (I.E. a long-sleeved sweater dress for the winter, versus a lighter, mesh-paneled style for the summer), and they make your basic LBD (or any monotoned style) that much more interesting.

As some parts of the world near warmer temperatures on the heels of spring, and with the release of season two of HBO’s Euphoria in which character Maddie Perez opens episode one in a stunning black cut out mini dress (according to fashion e-commerce aggregator Love The Sales, the show prompted a 890 percent spike in searches for “black cut out dresses”), it seems the craze for the style is, again, reaching a peak. Of course, if you’re looking for one to add to your closet and you want to be met with a plethora of styles at approachable prices, then you’re going to want to start with Amazon. I did (to no surprise), and I’ve left some of the cutest styles I found below.