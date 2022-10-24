All The Looks From The 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala

Move over Met Gala, it’s time for the Wearable Art Gala. This past weekend, stars were transported back to the Harlem Renaissance to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the WACO Theater Center. Founded by couple and co-artistic directors Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, the event raises resources to support the theaters’ artistic and youth mentorship programs. It’s also grown to become quite the fashionable red carpet. Previous themes included Wakanda and The Lion King. This year’s gala theme was “Harlem Nights.”

Attendees were tasked with showing up in their best 20s-inspired frocks. Flapper dresses, zoot suits, ostrich feathers, headpieces, slicked-back hair, lots of sequins and crystals, etc. Quinta Brunson channeled full-on flapper girl while Kelly Rowland opted for a voluminous red gown, taking on the notion of the rose of Harlem. In fact, red was the color of the night.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Doechii attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin wowed in a stunning artisanal headdress (that alluded to the work of Lorna Simpson), and Doechii opted for a fresh take on a Josephine Baker-esque silhouette, but of course, the belle of the ball was none other than Beyoncé. The “Renaissance” artist opted for southern debutante in a black Gucci gown with billowing pink sleeves. During the fundraiser, it was revealed that a Renaissance tour is slated for next year, as guests bid on a tour package. Get those coins ready!

See all the Harlem Nights-inspired looks ahead.