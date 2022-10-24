Home · Fashion

All The Looks From The 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland, Quinta Brunson, and Doechii — stars showed up in their best 20s inspired frocks.
By Essence Fashion ·

Move over Met Gala, it’s time for the Wearable Art Gala. This past weekend, stars were transported back to the Harlem Renaissance to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the WACO Theater Center. Founded by couple and co-artistic directors Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, the event raises resources to support the theaters’ artistic and youth mentorship programs. It’s also grown to become quite the fashionable red carpet. Previous themes included Wakanda and The Lion King. This year’s gala theme was “Harlem Nights.”

Attendees were tasked with showing up in their best 20s-inspired frocks. Flapper dresses, zoot suits, ostrich feathers, headpieces, slicked-back hair, lots of sequins and crystals, etc. Quinta Brunson channeled full-on flapper girl while Kelly Rowland opted for a voluminous red gown, taking on the notion of the rose of Harlem. In fact, red was the color of the night.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Doechii attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin wowed in a stunning artisanal headdress (that alluded to the work of Lorna Simpson), and Doechii opted for a fresh take on a Josephine Baker-esque silhouette, but of course, the belle of the ball was none other than Beyoncé. The “Renaissance” artist opted for southern debutante in a black Gucci gown with billowing pink sleeves. During the fundraiser, it was revealed that a Renaissance tour is slated for next year, as guests bid on a tour package. Get those coins ready!

See all the Harlem Nights-inspired looks ahead.

01
Kelly Rowland
Getty Images
02
Chloe & Halle
Getty Images
03
Lori Harvey
Getty Images
04
Marsai Martin
Getty Images
05
Quinta Brunson
Getty Images
06
Chlöe
Getty Images
07
Issa Rae
Getty Images
08
Doechii
Getty Images
09
Angela Bassett
Getty Images
10
Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon
Getty Images
11
Angela Rye
Getty Images
12
Baby Tate
Getty Images
13
Cindy Bruna
Getty Images
14
Adrienne Warren
Getty Images
15
Halle Bailey and DDG
Getty Images
16
Jurnee Smollett
Getty Images
17
Caroline Wanga
Getty Images
18
Lynn Whitfield
Getty Images
19
Damson Idris
Getty Images
20
Vanessa Bell Calloway
Getty Images
21
Andra Day
Getty Images
22
Vivica A. Fox
Getty Images
23
Dominique Fishback
Getty Images
24
Melina Matsoukas
Getty Images
