All The Looks From The 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Gala season is in full effect. This weekend stars from the worlds of film, art, and fashion gathered in Los Angelos to celebrate the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) 11th annual Art + Film Gala. The event honors prominent figures in the arts (past honorees including Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald), with proceeds going towards underwriting the institution’s initiative to “make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming while also funding LACMA’s broader mission.”

Stars like Quinta Brunson, Janelle Monáe, and George Clinton (yes, P-Funk) walked the purple carpet in their finest. The mood of the night was high glam, from flowing gowns to sharp tailoring. ‘Entergalatic’ star Laura Harrier opted for a sleek homage to the 80s, wearing a Saint Laurent design from the SS23 show, whereas Quinta wore a voluminous baby blue, sweetheart gown.

The Gala, sponsored by Gucci, often features attendees wearing the Milanese fashion house. Jodie Turner-Smith, Janelle Monáe, and even D-Nice showed up in head-to-toe Gucci. For instance, our September digital cover star, Thuso Mbedu, looked absolutely stunning in a green lamé Gucci design.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

Ahead, see all the looks from the elegant fête.