This weekend the biggest and brightest of film, tv, and pop culture gathered at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angelos for the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. This second iteration marked the one-year anniversary of the completion of the Academy Museum and honored four creators doing impactful work in film. Among them was British director Sir Steve Mcqueen. For the red carpet, stars like Spike Lee, Keke Palmer, Ava DuVernay, etc., balanced high fashion with their personal styles.

Actress Taylor Russell was among the standouts of the night. The Star of Lucas Guadagnino’s Bones and All wore a black leather dress with side cutouts and back cutouts straight off the runway from Alexander McQueen’s SS23 show in London last week. Russell posed in the look just as the model did, using the top’s gown like a muff or pockets, placing her hands inside.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Thuso Mbedu attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Jodie Turner-Smith was another standout on the red carpet. Styled by our favorite styling duo, Wayman + Micah, the actress’s stunning emerald green Gucci satin cuffed gown, adorned with blue ostrich feathers, was the very definition of Hollywood glam. Wayman + Micah also styled Woman Is King star and one of our September Digital Issue cover stars, Thuso Mbedu. Mbedu wore a fresh take on a ballgown, opting for a floral applique crop top paired with a mullet skirt in Giambattista Valli’s signature tulle.

Ahead see all the looks from the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.