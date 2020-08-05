Aliétte’s Resort Collection Is The Fashion Escape We Need

Photo: Courtesy of Aliétte

Luxury womenswear brand Aliétte’s Beach Resort Martinique Collection, which launched July 31, is the perfect blend of loungewear and escapism in one. After quarantining for nearly five months, the vast majority of us are counting down until the nearest suitable time to jet off for vacation. In the meantime, we can take comfort in the ability to, in some way, bring the vacation to us by way of fashion.

Celebrity stylist turned designer, Jason Rembert, created a collection that is tropical from the inside out, pulling inspiration from Martinique, the island where his family’s origins lie. Poppy colors such as turquoise, green, and coral along with alluring prints on satin are just enough to whisk you away to the summer vacation that could have been.“I [wanted] to create clothing that made people feel good. Given the current state of the world, I feel like loungewear is the perfect addition to Aliétte,” Rembert said.

If canceled plans and work-from-home have inspired anything, it’s certainly influenced creativity in how we define loungewear. Aliétte’s news collection features silk pajama sets and robes, fleece hoodie sets, airy dresses, T-shirts and more, taking both loungewear and resort to unexpected territory. And in case you haven’t heard, with the right piece and the right styling, it’s totally acceptable to double your PJs as regular clothes — especially now.

ESSENCE got to speak with Rembert about the significance of Aliétte’s Beach Resort Martinique collection, the brand’s first of a series of limited edition collections centered around escapism.

ESSENCE: What inspired your color selection for the Beach Resort Martinique collection?

Rempert: The collection is inspired by Martinique, a Caribbean island where my family is from. Martinique is known for its colorful flowers, and I wanted this collection to be fun and highlight bold patterns and vibrant colors.

ESSENCE: How did you approach the release of your resort collection considering how COVID-19 has shifted the fashion industry and consumer shopping habits?

Rembert: Affordability and sizing were most important to me. In early April, I did a lot of self-reflecting on the affordability of the clothing I was making. All women inspire me, but more than anything, I am inspired by my late mother, Louisanne Aliétte, and all of the women who helped raise me. Unfortunately, even with saving up, they could have never afforded my past collections and/or fit in the sizing I had available. I made this collection with them in mind.

ESSENCE: What is the significance of the key print used throughout the collection?

Between styling and designing, I am always on the go. The key print has the number ‘315’ on it, representing the date March 15th, which was the first day of quarantine for me. Quarantine, for me, was a much needed break. I was able to be present with loved ones, center my focus, and just sleep.

ESSENCE: What design elements became important for you in tying this collection to Martinique?

This collection is based on escapism. Many of us are confined to our homes, and unable to travel to the islands or vacation places we love. We welcome you to Beach Resort Martinique. Wear your silk pajama set, Dolomiti fleece sweatsuit, Colorful T-shirt, put on your favorite island song and enjoy your favorite tropical drink.

Shop the Beach Resort Martinique collection at AlietteNY.com.