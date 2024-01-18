Alicia Keys Teams Up With Athleta On A New Athleisure Collection

Athleta

It’s not too late to start on your new year goals. Today, Alicia Keys and Athleta have released a collaborative activewear collection. The international singer-songwriter is in movement in all her campaign images wearing neutral-toned workout gear and loungewear.

Athleta

Deep chocolate browns, muted tans, and black make up the seven-piece collection. Designed with movement and mindfulness in mind, the range’s release is fitting for your newly-fledged fitness aspirations.

The pieces in the collection include a bra, tights, a jumpsuit, sweatshirt, sweater, and dress all made of the brand’s signature Retroplush and VitaFree fabrics best known for yoga and workout gear. The jumpsuit’s chocolate brown hue and loose draping which is perfect to wear to a workout class and beyond the limitations of a gym. Additionally, in this collection, the sweatshirt isn’t merely an oversized top with a logo on the chest, instead, it’s a ribbed knit funnel neck top created for wearing for a pilates class or at-home workout. Another standout item is the sweater that comes with a middle slit and a mock neck also great for layering and movement.

Athleta

“I think all of the pieces are great for everyday wear. It is about ease and this ability to have the space to think— the space to be you. You don’t have to feel like you’re overdoing it,” Keys told E! News .”You can really find what you need for your body style and that’s been consciously created that way. We wanted to make something that’s gonna hold you in and support you so you feel good,” she added.

Athleta

The Alicia Keys X Athleta collection is available online at athleta.com and in stores. Prices range from $69 to $279, while sizes range between XS to XL.