Alexander McQueen Launches The Story Shoulder Bag

All things considered, fashion is still maintaining. COVID-19 has put a dent in the luxury fashion market and the question of where it will go remains unanswered. With the news breaking yesterday of New York label Sies Marjan closing its doors, the industry is slowly coming to a painful realization that the worst is far from over. Still, strong fashion houses like Alexander McQueen are sticking to schedule. The designer label has started releasing pieces from its latest collection.

Today, The Story shoulder bag from the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2020 collection is available for purchase. The bag is an update of The Story bag, which launched earlier this year. Seen on the runway this past February, The Story shoulder bag features a slightly larger version of the house’s modern metal handle and includes a new weaved chain. Consisting of a rectangular shape, the bag further defines a new style for the house. In a press release for the launch, the brand touts the shoulder bag as having a day-to-evening design that can be “worn over the shoulder, via the chain strap, or hand held, carried as a clutch.”

This launch follows an announcement from Alexander McQueen that the brand will be donating to the NAACP and Campaign Zero due to the recent killings of Black Americans from police brutality. “Alexander McQueen and Kering stand in solidarity against racism,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “Too many Black lives have been lost in the fight for equality in America. We will not stand by silently.”

While news about victims like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor has swept the nation, brands have responded in different ways—some with a quick post on Instagram and others like McQueen with donations to social causes. In the midst of a pandemic and a global uprising, fashion doesn’t sleep.

The Story shoulder bag is available at alexandermcqueen.com.