How Aisling Camps Prepares For Her First New York Fashion Week Show

Aisling Camps is a mechanical engineer-turned-knitwear designer. Originally from Trinidad, she moved to the United States to pursue an engineering degree at Columbia University. After graduation, she took a job at a design firm, but with FIT sitting right across the street, the pull of creativity was impossible to ignore. Camps started designing and taking fashion courses on the side, quickly realizing that engineering was no longer her true calling.

She ultimately left her job to fully pursue design, but visa complications forced her return to Trinidad. There, she began sourcing materials from local markets and leaned on the guidance of Caribbean designers for mentorship. Years later, that journey comes full circle as Camps prepares to present her work for the first time at New York Fashion Week.

Her ready-to-wear label is known for intricate knitwear that blends chunky wools with structured yet fluid silhouettes. Her designs explore subversive takes on wardrobe staples, rendered in an earthy palette of bone, beige, brown, and black. Each piece is designed to move with the body, draping naturally along every curve and crevice.

Below, we catch up with Aisling Camps as she shares what she’s prioritizing ahead of her first Fashion Week show. This includes everything from spending time with her children to listening to Sade, and staying warm in her signature cozy knits.

ESSENCE: This is your first NYFW presentation. What are you most excited about, and what are you most nervous about?

Aisling Camps: I’m excited to showcase my work on this platform. There’s nothing better than seeing garments in person, especially knits, which are so tactile. I’m most nervous about being so public with my work. It has always been a very personal brand. I’m really inviting the audience into my world.

What can we expect from your upcoming runway show?

Camps: This season we’re playing with Twisting, turning, upside down, right-side up. There’s a lot of experimentation with transparency and opacity. It’s a textural treat. Natural influences include Pearl. Fern. Briar. Stone.

Can you share a quirky or unusual source of inspiration that influenced your collection for this Fashion Week?

Camps: Mama D’leau and Papa Bois are mythical figures in Trinidadian folklore. Mama D’leau is half woman but with a serpent’s tail. She protects rivers and forests. Similarly, Papa Bois is the keeper of the forest, half man, half goat, and is usually depicted with a big, woolly beard. My work is always nature-inspired, so it felt appropriate to have an homage to the characters that protect flora and fauna.

As NYFW approaches, are you taking any specific steps to prepare your skin for the upcoming stress?

Camps: Now that you mention it, maybe a facial might need to be in the cards. I’ve been keeping to my regular routine. Vitamin C, moisturizer, and SPF. I’ve also been using Rael pimple stickers for breakouts. They’ve been a lifesaver.

Are there any non-fashion-related activities or hobbies you indulge in to take your mind off of the upcoming Fashion Week?

Camps: I’m raising twin 2-year-olds, so my toddlers are a great distraction from the chaos and very grounding for me. There’s not much more time for hobbies at the moment. Additionally, I’ve been binging Industry from Season One. I’m not sure that’s the most relaxing series to watch, but I’m loving the show.

Amidst the chaos of preparing for NYFW, what strategies or practices help you stay grounded and focused?

Camps: The kids and family are keeping me grounded. Pre-motherhood, I probably would have been doing all-nighters for weeks before the show, but that’s just not feasible in this chapter of life. I have strict working hours, so I have to make sure it all gets done before I come home and have to be mom again.

Do you have a go-to uniform or outfit you wear during NYFW to avoid overthinking and stay focused?

Camps: Lately Yes. It’s been painfully cold in New York the past couple of weeks, but luckily, I am a knitwear designer. I’ve been wearing our Isabella sweater on rotation with loose-fitted jeans. I have it in three colors. It’s a funnel-neck sweater made from a very chunky cashmere blend. It’s perfect for this weather.

When you’re seeking inspiration, what genre or type of music do you typically turn to? Name a song.

Camps: This season I’ve been drawn to very relaxed and soulful music. “By Your Side” by Sade.

If you could dress any historical Black figure or fictional character for Fashion Week, who would it be and why?

Camps: If I could dress any historical Black figure, it would be Sade. Her music has heavily influenced the brand, and we will be using some of her music in the show soundtrack.

What is the most thoughtful or kindest gesture you do for yourself and your team after the whirlwind of NYFW has concluded?

Camps: Rest. We are definitely going to prioritize rest and recovery. Our team is tiny and everyone is really stepping it up to make this an amazing debut.

What does growth look like for you after your first NYFW presentation?

Camps: Growth for Aisling Camps means using this platform to expand both the direct-to-consumer and wholesale sides of the business. We’re aiming to build a closer community with our shoppers while making it easier for our retail partners to stock our collections. Ultimately, this move helps us share our vision with a wider audience without losing the personal touch that makes our brand unique.