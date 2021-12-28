New Year, New Boots – And They’re Up To 60% Off

For many of us, the colder months make way for the most exciting portion of our closets – The boot collection. If you’re looking for a few pairs to grab before 2022 (you know, new year, new boots), then Aerosoles’ winter opportunity. The veteran shoe brand, which specializes in shoes that boast comfortability without sacrificing comfort, is offering up to 60 percent off of a range of styles, including an additional 25 percent off of already marked down styles. With everything from chunky sandals to modernized ballet flats, the sale covers a range of footwear needs, including offering a slew of to-die-for boots to upgrade your winter wardrobes.

As far as shoe trends go, boots have had an eventful last few seasons, with many variations reigning at once. The lug sole style exploded, becoming one of the most sought after winter shoe styles. Meanwhile, as kitten heels wiggled its way back into the center of fashion, short-heeled, pointy-toed iterations increased in popularity just as quickly. Rest assured though, whichever shoe trend may have piqued your interest – boots or not – you won’t be left unsatisfied here. Take a look at a few of the styles currently on a steep sale at Aerosoles we’ve rounded up below, then head over to peruse the entire selection before it’s too late.

Prices below do not reflect the additional discount. Get an additional 25 percent off with code GIVING25.