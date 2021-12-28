New Year, New Boots – And They’re Up To 60% Off
By Jamila Stewart ·

For many of us, the colder months make way for the most exciting portion of our closets – The boot collection. If you’re looking for a few pairs to grab before 2022 (you know, new year, new boots), then Aerosoles’ winter opportunity. The veteran shoe brand, which specializes in shoes that boast comfortability without sacrificing comfort, is offering up to 60 percent off of a range of styles, including an additional 25 percent off of already marked down styles. With everything from chunky sandals to modernized ballet flats, the sale covers a range of footwear needs, including offering a slew of to-die-for boots to upgrade your winter wardrobes.

As far as shoe trends go, boots have had an eventful last few seasons, with many variations reigning at once. The lug sole style exploded, becoming one of the most sought after winter shoe styles. Meanwhile, as kitten heels wiggled its way back into the center of fashion, short-heeled, pointy-toed iterations increased in popularity just as quickly. Rest assured though, whichever shoe trend may have piqued your interest – boots or not – you won’t be left unsatisfied here. Take a look at a few of the styles currently on a steep sale at Aerosoles we’ve rounded up below, then head over to peruse the entire selection before it’s too late.

Prices below do not reflect the additional discount. Get an additional 25 percent off with code GIVING25.

01
Aerosoles Berri Boot
This is the best take on the riding boot we’ve seen yet.
available at Aerosoles $123, originally $175 Shop Now
02
Aerosoles Micah Boot
This slate gray welcomes a unique boot color you may not have, but should.
available at Aerosoles $98, originally $140 Shop Now
Loading the player...
03
Aerosoles Shelton Boot
Just when you thought you’d seen the best of lug sole boots, this statement style from Aerosoles enters the chat.
available at Aerosoles $90, originally $180 Shop Now
04
Aerosoles Aemilia Boot
You can embrace the chunky boot trend without sky-high platforms, and this Emilia boot is the perfect contender.
available at Emilia $119, originally $170 Shop Now
05
Aerosoles Miley Boot
Pair this two-toned bootie with an all black ensemble.
available at Aerosoles $77, originally $110 Shop Now
06
Aerosoles Epigram Boot
This boot style is just as comfy as it is chic.
available at Aerosoles $99, originally $165 Shop Now
07
Aerosoles Miley Boots
We’re just waiting to see these styled with a pair of dark blue jeans.
available at Aerosoles $69, originally $99 Shop Now

TOPICS: 