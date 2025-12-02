Adanola’s Holiday Campaign Highlights Tallulah Christie And Family

Courtesy of Adanola

Adanola has become one of the UK’s most influential lifestyle brands, redefining the fusion of activewear and elevated loungewear. With their clean aesthetic, thoughtful design, and an unmistakable understanding of real life, morning school runs included, the brand has built a devoted following. Their latest family-focused campaign is no different.

At the center of it all? Tallulah Christie, who is the fiancée of celebrated British-Nigerian artist, Slawn. Waters appears in the campaign alongside her were her two children—highlighting familiar rituals of slowing down, getting cozy, and embracing the softness of everyday life.

Scroll ahead to read us chat about shooting with her children, nighttime rituals, and balancing motherhood with movement and wellness.

ESSENCE: To start, what did it mean for you to be part of this Adanola campaign with your children?



Tallulah Christie: Anytime someone wants to involve me or my kids in anything, it feels incredibly honoring like a huge compliment. So much of motherhood is silent labor, where no one is picking up on the effort you’re putting in. Being able to share these moments, to feel validated in them, is something I really treasure. And with a brand like Adanola, which I genuinely love, it felt especially aligned. Even the baby pieces were thoughtfully designed, you can tell the founder has a young son. The clothes are functional, not novelty. So being part of a campaign that was so well considered was really lovely.

Were there any moments during the shoot that felt especially memorable or meaningful?



TC: Honestly, the crew. Everyone was so accommodating. I always go into shoots with kids feeling a little anxious, what if they don’t do what’s needed? But this was such a collaborative experience. If the boys were running or jumping, we just found ways to work that into the shots. It kept the energy exciting all day. And seeing them in the little magic pajamas was just adorable.

Do your boys understand what’s going on during shoots, or does it feel more like playtime to them?



TC: They’re not models, but they’ve done a few shoots, my partner being an artist means we’ve had a lot of creative projects around them. It always starts as fun and play, and sometimes a little packet of sweets gets brought out as a bribe to get us across the finish line. But they love it. And of course, all the attention is on them.

Were there any unexpected moments on set?



TC: All of them! It’s always hard to know what to expect with kids. What stood out, though, was how reassuring and enjoyable the whole team was. It felt like doing a family shoot. There was one mood-board shot where the boys were supposed to be inside the same jumper together, and my youngest absolutely refused to stand still, he waddled off. But then Bo, my eldest, turned the jumper into a kind of skirt, almost like a ball gown, and it became one of the best shots of the day.

Pajamas can be such a core part of childhood. Do you have any bedtime rituals that feel grounding for your family?

TC: We have the classic routine, dinner, bath, story, bed. When life is busy, it can feel like a to-do list, but when you slow down, you realize how sweet it all is. Putting them in cute pajamas actually softens everything, it reminds me to enjoy the moment instead of rushing to get them to sleep. Sometimes Beau will tell me a story about his day as a way to download everything. It’s those tiny, mundane moments that feel the most beautiful.

Do you have a favorite piece from the collection?



TC: Yes! The brown Mini Knit Hoodie and matching pant. It’s incredibly soft, and the little hood is adorable. And the blue pajamas were Beau’s favorite, we had matching ones, which was very sweet.

When you’re shopping for pajamas for yourself or your sons, what do you look for?

TC: For the kids, functionality is huge, drawstrings that actually work, soft fabrics, pieces that can be sized up and still fit well. For me, I mostly buy pajamas in winter, and I want softness in both the material and the aesthetic. Something cozy, something that feels warm. Adanola really has that mastered.

With the holidays coming up, did shooting pajamas feel extra special?

TC: Absolutely. I literally had our Christmas tree installed today, I’ve decided we’re starting Christmas now so we can enjoy as much of it as possible. With little ones, it’s such a magical time. Shooting something cozy and holiday-adjacent felt perfectly in tune. And I love that these sets are pajamas you can wear all day without feeling like you’re in pajamas.

You also have a fitness initiative through your café. How do you balance wellness, movement, and motherhood?

TC: The shift happened when I stopped thinking of fitness as an extracurricular and started seeing it as vital, something essential for my mental and physical health. It helps me reset so I can show up more grounded with my kids. And mothering is already physical. You’re always running around, up and down stairs. So it fits into life in a natural way when I frame it like that.

The collection is now available on their website, with prices ranging from $50 to $115