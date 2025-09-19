Actively Black Shines at NYFW: Gender Reveal, Black Love, and Black Business Make History

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

There was no runway moment more joyful during New York Fashion Week than the one that wasn’t about clothes at all. At Sony Hall, in the middle of Actively Black’s powerhouse cultural experience “This Is Not a Fashion Show,” founders Lanny Smith and Bianca Winslow revealed they are expecting their first child—due December 2025.

As I sat in the back corner watching the brilliance unfold before my very eyes, I was overwhelmed with the cheers, tears, and ovations that erupted. This moment was more than the celebration of new life; it was also a culmination of their powerful union: the merging of Black love and Black business as an act of community inspiration.

From the very beginning, Actively Black has been bigger than fashion. It’s been about rewriting the narrative of Black presence in the sportswear industry, reinvesting in our communities, and reclaiming power through design, storytelling, and ownership. But at Sony Hall, under the banner of Mielle Organics’ sponsorship, it became even more clear: this is a family story.

Black Love, Black Legacy

Smith and Winslow have built Actively Black as more than a brand—it’s a mission to pour back into Black culture. That mission was amplified throughout the show, which blurred the lines between runway, cultural tribute, and spiritual homecoming. Civil rights legacies walked side by side, as Dr. Bernice A. King and Ilyasah Shabazz donned iconic collaborative pieces that symbolically reunited the King and X families on one stage.

Cecil J. Williams, remembered for his courage in desegregation, and Ruby Bridges, whose bravery integrated schools, reminded the audience that this is not just fashion—it’s history alive before us.

Olympic legends Tommie Smith and John Carlos, fists raised on the 1968 podium, were honored once again, while Ben Haith, designer of the Juneteenth flag, brought the emblem of freedom to the runway. These intergenerational icons underscored that Actively Black is not just about style—it’s about legacy, resistance, and celebration.

Culture at the Center

The evening also spotlighted culture’s creative giants: a Basquiat capsule presented by Lisane Basquiat, a Bob Marley collaboration represented by Sara Marley, and a tribute to the Harlem Globetrotters. A star-studded audience including Lauryn Hill, Dapper Dan, Tyrese, Ghostface Killah, Naturi Naughton, Dascha Polanco, and Jamil Hardwick underscored just how much this night mattered.

And then came a celebration of Black women, unapologetically titled “Black Women Are Superheroes.” Leaders and athletes including Valeisha Butterfield Jones, T’ea Cooper, Deja Kelly, Bozoma Saint John, Cari Champion, and Monica McNutt embodied the power and presence of women who carry community on their shoulders.

It was no accident that Mielle Organics was the presenting partner of the night. Founded with a mission to empower women and champion community wellness, Mielle understood the assignment: this wasn’t about attaching a logo, but about aligning with a story of love, family, and legacy. Just as Mielle creates products trusted by women across the world, their presence on this stage reinforced a simple truth—when we invest in one another, we amplify one another.

That commitment was made even more personal when Mielle employees walked the runway—fulfilling lifelong dreams and reminding everyone that the brand doesn’t just sponsor culture, it lives it.

As Smith himself said, “Me being pro-Black doesn’t mean I’m anti-anything else. Tonight was about honoring our ancestors, uplifting our communities, and reminding the world that our stories, our innovation, and our style are indispensable to the global culture.”

The Blueprint for Tomorrow

From celebrating HBCUs with Terrence J to a surprise reunion of AJ & Free honoring 25 years of BET’s 106 & Park, the night felt like a love letter to every corner of Black culture. And in that final moment—Smith and Winslow’s gender reveal—it was also a love letter to the future.

Because Actively Black is more than apparel. It is a blueprint for how Black love can grow into Black business, and how Black business can ripple out as Black empowerment. With Mielle Organics standing beside them, the message was clear: our stories, our families, and our businesses are intertwined—and together, they shape history.

Oh – yes! The color was BLUE! It’s a boy!

Congrats to Lanny and Bianca for showing us how to love, build, give and glow!